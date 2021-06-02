Cramer says AMC pop reflects 'brilliant' CEO moves, sees buyouts as a way to justify valuation

CNBC's Jim Cramer predicted that AMC Entertainment could be gearing up to buy a rival movie chain as its shares were more than doubling within hours of trading Wednesday.

Heralding CEO Adam Aron's business moves, Cramer suggested that Cinemark or Imax could make good make acquisition targets for AMC.

"[Aron] has shares that he can offer to be able to really buy pretty much any theater in the world, or any chain, and I think he's going to do that," the "Mad Money" host said. "Adam is a fantastic manager, but what he really knows how to do is run a stock and it's simply brilliant."