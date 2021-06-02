How to trade Europe’s incoming ‘revenge spend,’ according to BlackRock

People sit in a restaurant on the roof of the Selfridges department store on Oxford street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON — As Europe's economy reopens, consumers have already begun a "revenge spending" spree in some areas, according to BlackRock, who suggested that a strong rebound in economic activity will lead to a deluge of consumer spending on dining, drinking, travel and leisure.

"We call this 'revenge spending' – people are thrilled to be gaining a taste of freedom, and so splurge on social occasions and discretionary items," BlackRock Fundamental Equities Co-CIO Nigel Bolton and Sophie Steel, head of the consumer industry group, said in the report published Tuesday.

The pandemic-induced lockdowns and unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus from central banks and governments have led to huge piles of consumer savings, with Moody's Analytics estimating that U.S. personal savings are $2.6 trillion greater than they would have been without the pandemic. This equates to around 12% of GDP. Meantime, the increased rollout of vaccines across the developed world has enabled major economies to cautiously reopen and consumers to begin spending again.

UBS' Head of European Equity Strategy Nick Nelson told CNBC on Wednesday that around 700 billion euros ($852.8 billion) of excess savings are waiting to be deployed across Europe and the U.K.

Yet Bolton and Steel suggested that consumers will not revert completely to their pre-pandemic spending habits, and many reopening plays have already been well exploited within equity markets.

This means investors will need to be actively selective and aim to buy companies with the potential for strong earnings through 2022 and 2023, targeting sectors where "pandemic trends may have inspired new behaviours and preferences," they said, rather than simply pulling forward demand.

Not all revenge spending will stick

Stock market valuations have already become elevated in many sectors aligned with the reopening, but BlackRock believes there are some areas that may outpace consensus.

Due to a slower vaccine rollout and longer lockdowns, European "reopening sectors" have lagged their U.S. counterparts, but BlackRock data scientists believe these sectors will catch up during the remainder of the year.