Biden and key Republican Capito agree to talk again Friday after Oval Office infrastructure meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures toward Senator Shelley Capito (R-WV) during an infrastructure meeting with Republican Senators at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021.

President Joe Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito wrapped up a meeting on a possible infrastructure compromise Wednesday and agreed to speak again in two days.

The president and lead GOP negotiator had a "constructive and frank conversation" about a massive proposal to invest in U.S. infrastructure, a White House official said. Biden and the senator from West Virginia entered the day with divergent views both on what should go into a bill and how the government should pay for the plan.

During Wednesday's meeting, Capito stressed "her desire to work together to reach an infrastructure agreement that can pass Congress in a bipartisan way," Capito spokeswoman Kelley Moore said. The senator is "encouraged that negotiations have continued" and will brief other Republicans before the next discussion with Biden, she added.

The Friday discussion could mark a final effort to move closer to an infrastructure deal before Democrats decide whether to try to pass legislation on their own. The Biden administration has signaled it wants to see progress in the talks with Republicans by next week.

"There is a time limit on this ... you're not going to play this back and forth much longer," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday morning.

She said that "there is definitely a deal to be had."