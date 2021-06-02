Investing in AMC and other 'meme' stocks can feel like a game. How to make sure you don't lose

In this article GME

AMC

BB-CA

Mario Tama | Getty Images

If you're looking to dabble in meme stock names, it's important to remember you're really playing a game like musical chairs, and behave accordingly, according to Dan Egan, vice president of behavioral finance and investing at Betterment. "Half the game is figuring out how to sell before it crashes," Egan said.

Be ready to lose money

When you pay for a ticket to a sporting event, you part with a sum of money but still get to see the game. Investors in meme stocks should start with the same approach, Egan said. If you invest in a stock like AMC, you should have a "level of chill" that you're doing it because it's entertaining, and if you lose money, that's fine, Egan said.

Plan an exit strategy

Before or while you're invested in a stock, it also benefits you to identify the point at which you would sell it ahead of time. And be sure you hold yourself to that promise, Egan said. "What often happens to people emotionally is they get to that price point, but then are like, 'Wait, what if it goes higher?'" Egan said.

Anyone considering trading these should be aware of how volatile they can be. JJ Kinahan Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade

To avoid that, it's beneficial to set up a way for the transaction to happen automatically so that your emotions in the moment do not interfere. "Anyone considering trading these should be aware of how volatile they can be, and go in prepared to be disciplined about levels where they want to get in and get out," Kinahan said of stocks like AMC or GameStop.

Avoid a team mentality

It can be exhilarating to participate in an investment where your activity contributes to price moves and you can commiserate with other investors on message boards. "The communal aspect of it, the social aspect of it, is a really hard core drug to try and wean yourself off of," Egan said.

What's more, that can discourage you from selling the stock, which would mean you're no longer a part of a team or movement. It's important to remember that you still need to put yourself first. "The leaders of the movement aren't going to tell you before they sell," Egan said.

Rebalance along the way