These are JPMorgan's top stock picks for June

A customer uses a automatic teller machine (ATM) outside a US Bancorp branch in San Francisco.

Analysts at JPMorgan released an updated list of their top stock picks on Wednesday, adding three lesser known names and a regional bank.

The Wall Street bank publishes a focus list every month of researchers' top ideas. All stocks on JPMorgan's list have overweight ratings and fall under near-term, growth or value strategies.

JPMorgan added four new stocks to the list in June: pharmaceutical name Atea, genetic testing firm Natera, communications company Poly, real estate investment trust Regency Centers and regional bank U.S. Bancorp.

Analysts removed real estate company Corporate Office Properties and home systems business Resideo Technologies from the focus list this month.

Take a look at 10 of JPMorgan's top picks for June: