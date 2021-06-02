Rent the Runway enters $33 billion fashion resale market as it looks to build back from pandemic lows

Rent the Runway said Wednesday it is expanding into resale, a major evolution for the fashion rental platform.

Customers will soon be able to buy used designer clothes from the business in addition to renting them. No membership will be required, as Rent the Runway looks to broaden its reach and give shoppers more feasible entry points. Previously, only paying members were able to buy gently used Rebecca Minkoff dresses, Tory Burch tops and even Lululemon leggings from Rent the Runway, at a discount.

The launch comes as Rent the Runway is clawing its way back from the effects of the Covid pandemic. When Americans were forced to stay put at home for months, they quickly culled their spending on outfits for the office, vacations, weddings and other special occasions. Rent the Runway was forced to cut costs, shutter all its retail stores and lay off staffers. Last September, in another shift, it overhauled its subscription plans, sunsetting its unlimited option and moving to more simplified four-, eight- and 16-item plans.

The company said that getting into the resale market offers "another engine of growth and a fuller realization of our value proposition." It added that it has noticed twice as many customers self-reporting that they're coming to Rent the Runway for sustainable fashion solutions, compared with 15 months ago, a sign that shoppers' appetite to add secondhand apparel to their closets is growing.

With the launch, Rent the Runway positions itself as a closer competitor to already established resale marketplaces including Poshmark, ThredUp, The RealReal and StockX. The latter, known for landing coveted sneakers, is expected to go public later this year. E-commerce marketplace Etsy announced Wednesday it is buying the secondhand fashion app Depop for $1.62 billion.

The total resale market in the U.S. will be worth more than $33 billion by the end of this year and is on track to top $64 billion by 2024, according to GlobalData.

Analysts say thrifting for clothing, accessories and home goods could be an even more compelling value proposition coming out of the health crisis, especially as Americans look to clean out their closets to make room for new styles, potentially in new sizes.

"We think that we'll be able to convert more people to shopping secondhand," Chief Executive Officer Jenn Hyman said in an interview. "And from there, once they have the experience of buying something from us and seeing the quality, many of those people will end up converting into rental."