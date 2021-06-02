These chip stocks will pop on 'the ultimate reopening theme': Bank of America

A shopper walks past an ad for Apple's iPhone 12 outside a store in Hong Kong on May 24, 2021.

Several "top" semiconductor stocks are set to benefit from what Bank of America has highlighted as a key reopening theme: 5G.

Semiconductors, or chips, are vital components of smartphones and are also part of the infrastructure needed for 5G technology — the next generation of mobile internet offering extra-fast download and upload speeds.

"5G could be the ultimate 'reopening' theme, as consumers venture out and demand faster cellular broadband coverage and capacity versus last year's dependence on Wi-Fi," the bank's analyst, led by Vivek Arya, wrote in a note published Wednesday. Only around 20% of smartphones had 5G technology last year, but this is set to increase to 40% in 2021, the bank estimated.

It comes as major economies emerge from the coronavirus pandemic facing a major shortage of semiconductors which is impacting a host of businesses.

Bank of America's top semiconductor stock picks given this environment include: