Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Coinbase, Imax, Petco, McDonald's & more

Key Points
- Morgan Stanley names Signature Bank a top pick.
- UBS reiterates McDonald's as buy.
- Evercore ISI resumes coverage of PNC as outperform.
- Baird reiterates Zoom as outperform.
- Jefferies initiates coverage of Vimeo as buy.
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Imax to sell from neutral.
- Barclays downgrades Sanderson Farms to equal weight from overweight.
- Bank of America raises price target on Ford to $17 from $14.50.
- JPMorgan raises price target on FedEx to $366 from $340.
- Citi resumes Petco as buy.
- Mizuho reiterates neutral rating on Coinbase.
- Wells Fargo reiterates Charles Schwab as overweight.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Monster Beverage as a top pick.
Shoppers wait in a line outside a Petco pet store in Hollywood, California, on April 23, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: