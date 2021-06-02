CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Coinbase, Imax, Petco, McDonald's & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley names Signature Bank a top pick.
  • UBS reiterates McDonald's as buy.
  • Evercore ISI resumes coverage of PNC as outperform.
  • Baird reiterates Zoom as outperform.
  • Jefferies initiates coverage of Vimeo as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs downgrades Imax to sell from neutral.
  • Barclays downgrades Sanderson Farms to equal weight from overweight.
  • Bank of America raises price target on Ford to $17 from $14.50.
  • JPMorgan raises price target on FedEx to $366 from $340.
  • Citi resumes Petco as buy.
  • Mizuho reiterates neutral rating on Coinbase.
  • Wells Fargo reiterates Charles Schwab as overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Monster Beverage as a top pick.
Shoppers wait in a line outside a Petco pet store in Hollywood, California, on April 23, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJefferies, Cowen initiate Vimeo with positive ratings, say enterprise business will drive growth
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProFedEx's upside is growing ahead of its earnings report, JPMorgan says
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman downgrades Imax and Cinemark to sell, says theater stock rebound has gone too far
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More