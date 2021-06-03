Apple employees will return to the office three days a week starting in early September, the company confirmed to CNBC.

"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," CEO Tim Cook said in an email to employees that was obtained by The Verge. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."

Apple will ask most employees to work in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Some teams will be asked to return four to five days a week.

Employees will have the option to work remotely two weeks out of the year.

Companies are increasingly bringing employees back to the offices as Covid-19 vaccines roll out and cases decrease. But for many tech companies, the pandemic allowed employers to relax their stance on in-office work and adopt a remote work mindset permanently.

Twitter and Square, for example, are letting employees work from home "forever."

