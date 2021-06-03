Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; private survey on Chinese services activity in May ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Thursday, ahead of data releases in Australia and China.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,860 while its counterpart in Osaka also sat at 28,860. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,946.14.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, looked set for an opening rise. The SPI futures contract was at 7,229, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,217.80.

On the economic data front, Australia's retail sales data for April is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Looking ahead, a private survey on China's services activity for May is set to be out on Thursday, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index expected at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.