Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; private survey on Chinese services activity in May ahead
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Thursday, ahead of data releases in Australia and China.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,860 while its counterpart in Osaka also sat at 28,860. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,946.14.
Shares in Australia, on the other hand, looked set for an opening rise. The SPI futures contract was at 7,229, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,217.80.
On the economic data front, Australia's retail sales data for April is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
Looking ahead, a private survey on China's services activity for May is set to be out on Thursday, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index expected at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
Stocks on Wall Street edged higher overnight stateside. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked a 25.07 point gain to 34,600.38 while the S&P 500 climbed 0.14% to 4,208.12. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.14% to 13,756.33.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.909 following a recent spike above 90.1.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.58 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7747, having climbed from levels around $0.772 yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
