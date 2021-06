The rising costs for cars and homes should keep Allstate's stock from continuing its strong start to the year, according to Citi.

Shares of Allstate have gained roughly 25% year to date, reclaiming their pre-pandemic levels and pushing to the company's market cap to $41 billion.

Analyst Suneet Kamath downgraded the insurance stock to neutral from buy, saying in a note to clients on Wednesday night that higher claims costs could take a bite out of the company's earnings.