Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league signs media rights deal with Triller – here's what it means

Triplets guard Alan Anderson (6) drives to the basket during the BIG3 championship game between the Triplets and the Killer 3's on September 1, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Social media company Triller agreed to a joint venture deal with rapper Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league and will host its first all-star game, the parties told CNBC.

Specific terms of the agreement were not made available, but Big3 and Triller will share advertising revenue earned from events. The companies will also share arena signage and will cross-promote their brands.

Big3 is a traveling circuit league and features former National Basketball Association stars playing in a three-on-three style format in the summer. Participants of the league usually earn roughly $10,000 per game plus bonuses that are tied to winning. Salaries can reach up to $100,000.

"There's nothing as fun and fast in sports as Big3 basketball, and once you watch one game, you'll be hooked," Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Ice Cube and the Big3 organization to bring this exciting and growing sport to Triller audiences around the world."

Triller will also feature 30 hours of exclusive games from the Big3 2021 season and host its draft on June 14. The Big3 was founded by Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017.

In a joint statement, Cube and Kwatinetz said the deal allows Big3 to expand its reach to Generation Z, or those under 24. They said the agreement is a "perfect combination of sports and entertainment for that demographic."