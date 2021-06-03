CNBC Pro

Santoli's Thursday notes: AMC is now about crowd psychology and pinball among the trading machines

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Modest pressure on the indexes early possibly related to the disorderly meme-stock machinations and a general lack of upside thrust for weeks has largely dissipated. It's a measure of how calm and unhurried the market has been that a blip lower of less than 1% in the S&P 500 felt momentarily significant.
  • Maybe Biden's reported concession on corporate taxes sparked the morning bounce, hard to say, but if so it's probably in the category of "let's not get too negative right now" trader reflex rather than a direct repricing of infrastructure/fiscal probabilities.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli’s Wednesday market notes: S&P 500 is in stasis, but the viral stock stampede picks up
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Tuesday market notes: Meme stocks are hopping, and the broader market isn’t a fan
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli's Friday market notes: S&P 500 leaves a sideways May with the long-term uptrend intact
Michael Santoli
Read More