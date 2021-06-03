The national eviction ban expires this month. But renters still have protections in these states

Newark, New Jersey. Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images

Since September, most renters across the country have been protected from eviction, thanks to an unprecedented moratorium on the proceedings ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now that ban will expire in less than a month, and millions of Americans could find eviction notices on their front doors. "We're going to see what we've been managing to stave off: this wave of evictions that is just going to crush some of these areas," said John Pollock, coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel. Yet there a handful of states that will continue to ban evictions beyond June 30.