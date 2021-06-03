Watch SpaceX launch cargo to the space station on the company's 17th mission of this year

[The livestream is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above]

SpaceX plans to send the latest cargo mission for NASA to the space station on Thursday, with Elon Musk's company going for its 17th launch this year.

The company is targeting 1:29 p.m. EDT for liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, called CRS-22, will see SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft carry more than 7,300 pounds of research and supplies to the International Space Station. If the launch delays, a backup opportunity is available on Friday.

A few minutes after the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the Falcon 9 booster — the largest, bottom portion of the rocket — on an autonomous ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The Cargo Dragon capsule will separate from the rocket about 12 minutes after liftoff, with the spacecraft expected to dock with the ISS on Saturday.

During a pre-launch press conference, SpaceX director of Dragon mission management Sarah Walker noted that CRS-22 is the fifth Dragon capsule the company has sent to the International Space Station in the past 12 months. The company has launched multiple crew and cargo missions in the past year, with a full slate in the year ahead as well.

Additionally, CRS-22 is SpaceX's 17th mission of 2021. The company is on a blistering launch pace, as missions are going up an average of every nine days since 2021 began.

SpaceX's current pace puts it on track to conduct about 40 launches this year, which would easily top its annual record of 26 launches set last year. It has launched 118 Falcon 9 rockets to date, landed 78 boosters, and reused boosters for 61 missions.