As electric vehicle sales surge, discussions are now turning to noise and safety

Hyperloop, hydrogen-powered trains, and air-taxis. As the 21st century progresses, the way people get from A to B is on the cusp of a significant shift driven by design and innovation. While the above technologies may be a few years off from widespread adoption, that's not to say change isn't already afoot. Around the world, national and municipal governments are attempting to slash emissions and boost urban air quality, with many putting their faith in a growing sector: battery electric vehicles. There's undoubtedly momentum behind the industry. A recent report from the International Energy Agency stated roughly 3 million new electric cars were registered last year, a record amount and a 41% rise compared to 2019. Looking ahead, the IEA says the number of electric cars, buses, vans and heavy trucks on roads — its projection does not include two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles — is expected to hit 145 million by 2030. If governments ramp up efforts to meet international energy and climate goals, the global fleet could increase further still, expanding to 230 million by the end of the decade. A changing world As the number of electric vehicles on the planet's roads increases, society will need to adapt. Extensive charging networks, for example, will need to be rolled out to meet increased demand and dispel lingering concerns around "range anxiety" — the idea that electric vehicles aren't able to undertake long journeys without losing power and getting stranded. Another area where we will notice change relates to noise: As well as boasting zero tailpipe emissions, electric vehicles are far quieter than their diesel and gasoline cousins.

This means less noise pollution in urban areas — clearly a good thing — but also throws up a potential challenge for other road users, especially those with sight problems. "For people who are blind or partially sighted, judging traffic can be really difficult," Zoe Courtney-Bodgener, policy and campaigns officer at the U.K.-based Royal National Institute of Blind People, told CNBC in a phone interview. Courtney-Bodgener explained that an increasing number of "quiet" modes of transport were now being used, giving the example of bicycles and larger electric and hybrid vehicles. "If you can't always or reliably use vision to detect those vehicles, then sound is even more important," she went on to state. "And when the sound is not there, or is not loud enough to be able to reliably detect those vehicles, obviously that presents danger because ... you're not reliably able to know when a vehicle is approaching you." The law of the land It should be noted that, around the world, legislation and technology have already been introduced in a bid tackle this issue. In the European Union and U.K., for example, all new electric and hybrid vehicles will have to use an acoustic vehicle alerting system, or AVAS, from July 1. This will build upon and broaden previous regulations which came into force in 2019.



Under the rules, the AVAS is supposed to kick in and make noise when a vehicle's speed is under 20 kilometers per hour (around 12 miles per hour) and when it's in reverse. According to a statement from the U.K. government in 2019, the sound "can be temporarily deactivated by the driver if judged necessary." The EU's regulation says the noise made by the AVAS "shall be a continuous sound that provides information to the pedestrians and other road users of a vehicle in operation." "The sound should be easily indicative of vehicle behaviour," it adds, "and should sound similar to the sound of a vehicle of the same category equipped with an internal combustion engine." The RNIB's Courtney-Bodgener told CNBC that while her organization was "happy" the AVAS directive had been translated into U.K. law, it did not "do all of the things that we want it to do." She went on to explain how the speed at which the AVAS cuts in perhaps needed to be increased to 20 or 30 miles per hour. "We're not convinced that if … a vehicle is travelling at, say 13 miles per hour, it would generate, on its own, enough noise for it to be reliably detectable by sound."