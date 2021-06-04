The 50 best bars in Asia: This year's list is again dominated by two cities

Asia has more than 30 cities with populations greater than five million people, yet only two can lay claim to the top bar on Asia's 50 Best Bars list. Every year since the list's inception, the continent's best-ranked bar has been in either Hong Kong or Singapore. The annual ranking is organized by William Reed Media, which also publishes The World's Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Restaurants. "Asia's 50 Best Bars was the first and is currently the only regional 50 Best ranking, with the inaugural list announced in 2016," said Mark Sansom, the list's content editor. "Asia has a huge variety of brilliant bars and cities that we felt needed recognizing as some of the leading cocktail capitals in the world."

The 'best bar' in Asia

Over the last six years, five bars have topped the 50 Best list. Singapore gained an early edge in total wins, yet Hong Kong has had the "best bar" in Asia twice in the past three years. Here's the breakdown:

Bars that ranked No. 1 Year Bar Location 2016 28 HongKong Street Singapore 2017 Manhattan Singapore 2018 Manhattan Singapore 2019 The Old Man Hong Kong 2020 Jigger & Pony Singapore 2021 Coa Hong Kong Source: Asia's 50 Best Bars

Hong Kong's Coa was named Asia's best bar at this year's awards, announced in May. The Mexican-inspired establishment, with a menu that leans heavily upon agave-based spirits, edged out Singapore's Jigger & Pony, which fell to No. 2. Coa, which launched in 2017, made its name with drinks such as the "Ancho Highball" with tequila blanco and salted plum and the "La Chinesca" with mezcal, cayenne pepper and ginger honey.

Jay Khan (left) opened Hong Kong's Coa, a Mexican-inspired bar named after the tool used to harvest agave. Courtesy of Asia's 50 Best Bars

Sansom said Coa clinched the top spot due to its "subtle agave education, relaxed vibes and a simply fantastic drinks list… combined with the great work they have been doing to support their community throughout the pandemic."

The full list

Asia's 50 Best Bars list is created by tabulating votes from 220 industry insiders who name five bars, in order of preference, that they most enjoyed during the past 18 months. At least one bar must be outside the voter's country of residence.

An Old Fashioned, made with sugar sourced from Japan's Hateruma island, at Singapore's No. 2-ranked Jigger & Pony. Courtesy of Asia's 50 Best Bars

"This method… means that bars cannot apply to be on the list, cannot be nominated, and no external influences (from William Reed or our sponsors) can influence the list," reads 50 Best's website. The process also provides space for newcomers and opportunity for movement among the rankings, both of which are apparent on the 2021 list: 1. Coa, Hong Kong

2. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

3. The SG Club, Tokyo

4. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei, Taiwan

5. Sober Company, Shanghai

6. Manhattan, Singapore

7. Atlas, Singapore

8. No Sleep Club, Singapore — new

9. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

10. Caprice Bar, Hong Kong — No. 34 in 2020

11. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok

12. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

13. Charles H, Seoul, South Korea — No. 29 in 2020

14. Native, Singapore

15. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou, China — No. 36 in 2020

16. Sidecar, New Delhi — No. 40 in 2020

17. Bar Mood, Taipei, Taiwan

18. Bee's Knees, Kyoto, Japan

19. Room By Le Kief, Taipei, Taiwan

20. The Diplomat, Hong Kong — new

21. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

22. Tropic City, Bangkok

23. Tell Camellia, Hong Kong — new

24. Aha Saloon, Taipei, Taiwan

25. Quinary, Hong Kong

26. The Pontiac, Hong Kong

27. High Five, Tokyo

28. The Wise King, Hong Kong

29. Barbary Coast, Singapore — new

30. Penicillin, Hong Kong — new

31. Union Trading Company, Shanghai

32. Speak Low, Shanghai

33. Union Brasserie, Bakery & Bar, Jakarta, Indonesia

34. Bar Cham, Seoul, South Korea

35. Backstage Cocktail Bar, Bangkok

36. Tippling Club, Singapore — No. 17 in 2020

37. Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

38. The Curator, Manila, Philippines

39. D.Bespoke, Singapore — No. 23 in 2020

40. Darkside, Hong Kong — new

41. Alice, Seoul, South Korea

42. The Old Man, Singapore — No. 22 in 2020

43. Bar Trench, Tokyo

44. Le Chamber, Seoul, South Korea

45. MO Bar, Singapore

46. Vesper, Bangkok — No. 11 in 2020

47. Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — new

48. Teens of Thailand, Bangkok

49. Sago House, Singapore — new

50. Star Bar, Tokyo Of the eight bars making their first appearance on the list, half are in Hong Kong, the most of any city in Asia. That doesn't surprise John Nugent, co-founder of The Diplomat, a speakeasy-style bar in Hong Kong's Central district which, at No. 20, was the highest ranking new bar to open in Asia this year. "Hong Kong has always been a city willing to push the envelope," he told CNBC Travel. "We have seen and will continue to see fun, interesting and exciting bars in the near future."

The Diplomat's John Nugent told CNBC its "extremely fun" to be part of Hong Kong's new bar scene "which are owned and operated by bartenders themselves." Courtesy of The Diplomat

Nugent is opening a new martini bar in Hong Kong this summer, and he's heard rumors of new bar openings in the neighborhood, he said. He described the area as recently being "just a couple of takeaway kebab joints, but now we have three '50 Best Bars' within 30 seconds of each other."

New in 2021: the expanded list

Despite its name, Asia's 50 Best Bars published an expanded list of bars that ranked from 51 to 100 this year, a first for the organization. "The 51-100 list gives us the opportunity to recognize a greater number of amazing bars, especially during this difficult period for the hospitality industry," said Sansom. "It was great to see new destinations such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam appear for the first time on the list." Plus, he said consumers now have "double the choice of expert-approved drinking destinations" as they make travel plans in the months ahead. Hong Kong has three bars on the extended list: 54. The Old Man — No. 2 on last year's list

65. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

68. The Shady Acres Singapore has six: 66. Gibson

70. Employees Only

71. Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall

75. Live Twice

79. The Other Room

82. Junior The Pocket Bar

Individual awards

A final lens through which to evaluate Asia's cocktail capital are the individual honors the 50 Best organization awards to specific bars and people. Together, Hong Kong and Singapore secured seven of those nine awards. This year, these Hong Kong establishments took home individual awards: Quinary — Heering Legend of The List award, for a bar that consistently ranks well year after year

The Diplomat — London Essence Best New Opening, honoring a new bar that opened with the highest ranking

Caprice Bar — joint winner with New Delhi's Sidecar of the Nikka Highest Climber award, for the bar that has risen the most in rankings in a year

Penicillin — Ketel One Sustainable Bar award, for the bar with the strongest commitment to sustainability