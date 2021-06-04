A severe drought is gripping the Western U.S. as wildfire season begins

Low water levels are visible next to houseboats that sit anchored at the Bidwell Canyon Marina on Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Nearly three-fourths of the U.S. West is grappling with the most severe drought in the recorded history of the U.S. Drought Monitor, as hot and arid conditions are set to exacerbate the threat of wildfires and water supply shortages this summer. Parts of California, Nevada and Washington State experienced sweltering triple-digit temperatures over the past week amid the drought, according to the National Weather Service, with states releasing excessive-heat warnings and heat advisories in some areas. Conditions this spring are much worse than a year ago. In fact, nearly half of the continental U.S. is in a moderate to exceptional drought, marking the most significant spring drought in the country since 2013, according to scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In an aerial view, the remains of a home and trees burned by a recent wildfire are seen near the steep banks of Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The U.S. Drought Monitor, a team of academic and government scientists, started roughly two decades ago. It is updated every Thursday to display the location and intensity of drought across the country. In California, which frequently experiences drought conditions and massive wildfires, state reservoirs are currently 50% lower than they should be this time of year, according to an Associated Press report, which could trigger hydroelectric power plants to shut down during the worst part of wildfire season. Farmers in the Northwest are also dealing with growing drought damages to crops and struggling to irrigate fields as water levels go down. "72% of the western US is currently in 'severe' drought or worse. This is now the most extensive severe drought in recorded history," climate scientist and activist Eric Holthaus wrote in a tweet. "We are in a climate emergency."