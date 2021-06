With many Americans house rich, here are the best ways to tap your home for cash

How a HELOC and a cash-out refinance differ

Up until last year, a HELOC, which is a revolving line of credit but with better rates than a credit card, had been a popular way to borrow against the equity you've accumulated in your home. The average interest rate on this type of credit is 4.86%, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, credit cards charge nearly 16%, on average. Some banks do still offer this option, although most have tightened their standards, at least somewhat. That means homeowners must have higher credit scores and lower debt-to-income ratios. "Generally, the higher your credit score, the easier it is going to be to access home equity," said LendingTree's chief economist, Tendayi Kapfidze. There is, however, a better way to free up some of that money, he added. "Because interest rates are so low, your best bet is going to be cash-out refinance," Kapfidze said. "The rates are lower than a home equity loan rate and lower than your existing mortgage rate." Homeowners may also be able to deduct the interest on the first $750,000 of the new mortgage if the cash-out funds are used to make capital improvements (although since fewer people now itemize, most households won't benefit from this write-off).

This works well when mortgage rates fall because even though you are refinancing your current mortgage and taking out a bigger mortgage, you are lowering your interest payment at the same time. "Substantial opportunity continues to exist today, as nearly $2 trillion in conforming mortgages have the ability to refinance and reduce their interest rate by at least half a percentage point," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, in a recent statement. "If you haven't been looking at interest rates over the last year, now would be a great time to check that out," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. On a 30-year mortgage, rates below 3% are still widely available. "Even those who received pretty low rates are finding themselves refinancing at lower rates today," Boneparth said. Still, the most preferable terms go to borrowers with high credit scores. "Most people have good enough credit but the best rates go to those with 740 or above," added Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

This isn't 2005, you can't pull out every last nickel you have in the home. Greg McBride chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com