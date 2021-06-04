This 29-year-old lives with her mom and daughter in a $1,400 a month rent-stabilized 1-bedroom apartment in Manhattan

Emma Sadler turned her life around during the pandemic, going from a laid-off service worker with $15,000 in debt to a gainfully employed UX designer with almost no debt, earning $75,000 a year through two jobs.

The 29-year-old single mom, who shared her journey on CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series earlier this year, has been lucky. One big advantage is that she and her 9-year-old daughter have been able to live with Sadler's mother in the one-bedroom apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side where Sadler grew up.

The rent-stabilized unit, which Sadler has lived in since she was a baby, has been in her family since her dad moved into it in the 1970s. Because rent stabilization laws only allow landlords to raise rents by a small, set amount each year, Sadler's apartment is much cheaper than comparable homes in the area.

The apartment features a cozy dining nook, as well as a living room and separate kitchen. The walls are decorated all the way up to the high ceilings with Sadler's dad's artwork. The prime location also puts Sadler close to both the American Museum of Natural History and Manhattan's spacious Riverside Park.