Wall Street banks pick their top chip stocks ahead of an expected boom

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Top Wall Street banks have picked a raft of semiconductor stocks set to benefit from surging demand as they upped their sales forecasts for this year and next.

Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America raised their revenue estimates this week.

A global shortage would mean chip giants could make more money than ever, driven by rising demand from smartphone makers, auto companies and gaming firms — semiconductors are essential parts of such goods.

Goldman's analysts are "very bullish" on the sector long term and picked several buy-rated stocks likely to get a boost, while BofA chose companies set to benefit from the strongest spending customers. 

The banks' top picks include:

