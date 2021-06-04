Putin says foreigners can get vaccinated against Covid in Russia for a fee

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4, 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday requested the government prepare the way for foreign citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking during a plenary session at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said: "The Russian pharmaceutical industry is willing to continue to boost the production of vaccines so we are not just fully covering our own needs."

"We can also provide foreign citizens with a chance to come to Russia and get vaccinated here. I know that given the efficiency of our vaccines, there is a high demand for that," he continued, according to a translation.

"In that regard, I would like to ask the government to analyze all aspects of this issue until the end of the month. So that, of course, in compliance with all safety measures and sanitary requirements to organize the conditions for foreign citizens to get a chance to get a vaccine on a commercial basis," Putin said, without specifying the cost.

Russia has approved four Covid vaccines for domestic use. The most widely used Sputnik V vaccine has so far been registered in 65 countries worldwide, according to Russia's sovereign wealth fund.

The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, with two doses required over a gap of 21 days.

Russia has been criticized for pursuing a strategy of selling or donating Covid vaccines abroad in order to extend its influence worldwide. Moscow denies that this is the case.

Putin's comments come as pressure intensifies on the world's wealthiest countries to do more to broaden the global access of Covid vaccines.

Equitable access to vaccines is reportedly set to be top of the agenda when G-7 leaders meet in the U.K. next week.

The urgency and importance of waiving certain intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines and treatments amid the pandemic have been underscored by the WHO, health experts, civil society groups, trade unions, former world leaders, international medical charities, Nobel laureates and human rights organizations.

India and South Africa jointly submitted a proposal to the World Trade Organization in October last year, calling for the need for policymakers to facilitate the manufacture of Covid treatments locally and boost the global vaccination campaign.

Several months on, the proposal continues to be stonewalled by a small number of governments — including the EU, U.K., Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Canada, Australia and Brazil.