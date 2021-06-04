CNBC Pro

Research firm raises price target on AMC stock, but still thinks it's dropping to $7.50

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Share
Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment president and CEO.
David Orrell | CNBC

Research firm Wedbush raised its 12-month price target on shares of AMC Entertainment on Friday...by $1.

As AMC shares nearly doubled this week to $51 riding a wave of enthusiasm from Reddit posters, Wedbush took its price target to $7.50 from $6.50. That would still entail an 85% plunge.

"AMC has made the best of its current 'Meme Stock' status by selling shares at a premium, and has raised significant capital doing so," Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese said in a note.

"Should AMC use its current cash balance to meaningfully reduce its debt and create earnings growth opportunities, we could envision a justified price target as high as $10," Reese said.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCowen downgrades Workhorse, calls latest move a ‘meme stock spike’
Pippa Stevens23 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, McDonald's, Ford, AMC, GameStop & more
Michael Bloom27 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America analyst throws in the towel on meme stocks, says fundamentals are not driving shares
Jesse Pound22 min ago
Read More