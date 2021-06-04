CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, McDonald's, Ford, AMC, GameStop & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • UBS upgrades U.S. Steel to neutral from sell.
  • Evercore ISI reiterates McDonald's as outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Coca-Cola as overweight.
  • Bank of America upgrades Wells Fargo to buy from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley downgrades Pentair to underweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan raises price target on Ford to $18 from $16.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Apple as overweight.
  • Bank of America moves Bed Bath & Beyond to a "no rating."
  • Bank of America terminates coverage of GameStop.
  • Stifel upgrades Northrop Grumman to buy from hold.
  • Stephens upgrades Dick's Sporting Goods to equal weight from underweight.
  • Wedbush raises price target on AMC to $7.50 from $6.50.
  • Bank of America resumes coverage of Capital One as buy.
The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside of the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America analyst throws in the towel on meme stocks, says fundamentals are not driving shares
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProShares of Wells Fargo are up 50% this year and Bank of America believes there's even more to go
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley hikes Coca-Cola price target, says market is underestimating post-pandemic recovery
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More