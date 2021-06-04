Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, McDonald's, Ford, AMC, GameStop & more

Key Points
- UBS upgrades U.S. Steel to neutral from sell.
- Evercore ISI reiterates McDonald's as outperform.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Coca-Cola as overweight.
- Bank of America upgrades Wells Fargo to buy from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Pentair to underweight from equal weight.
- JPMorgan raises price target on Ford to $18 from $16.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Apple as overweight.
- Bank of America moves Bed Bath & Beyond to a "no rating."
- Bank of America terminates coverage of GameStop.
- Stifel upgrades Northrop Grumman to buy from hold.
- Stephens upgrades Dick's Sporting Goods to equal weight from underweight.
- Wedbush raises price target on AMC to $7.50 from $6.50.
- Bank of America resumes coverage of Capital One as buy.
The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside of the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: