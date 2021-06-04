U.S. Treasury yields mixed ahead of jobs report

At around 2 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading marginally lower at 1.6267%; whereas the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded 0.32% higher at 2.3024%.. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Friday morning ahead of a new jobs report later in the session.

Investors are awaiting new nonfarm payrolls data at 8:30 a.m. ET and new factory orders are due at 10 a.m. ET.

The May jobs report is drawing a lot of attention as market players believe it will be a crucial piece of data when the Federal Reserve meets later this month.

Economists expect the report to show 671,000 jobs were added in May, according to a poll conducted by Dow Jones. The economy added 266,000 jobs in April.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in the Green Swan 2021 Global Virtual Conference livestream at 7 a.m. ET.