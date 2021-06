Wells Fargo still has significant upside as its new leadership team tries to find new revenue streams and appease regulators, according to Bank of America

Shares of the bank have gained more than 50% so far this year, but the stock is still trading below its pre-pandemic level.

Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian upgraded Wells Fargo to buy from neutral, saying in a note to clients on Friday that the bank was at the start of a "multi year transformation."