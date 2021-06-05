AMC is an amusing sideshow as the calm bull market forges ahead, pulling in billions from investors

The market is big enough for apes and tortoises, with plenty of room for the army of primate traders chasing a 2,000% gain in AMC Entertainment and the quiet majority gradually sliding money into stock funds to harness a regular old economic expansion.

The self-described "apes" who've helped AMC go bananas — making it by far the most actively traded issue in the stock and options markets last week — have followed the Roaring Kitty-led stampede into GameStop a few months ago to become the fixation of Wall Street and prompt the same vexed questions:

Does this reflect a dangerously speculative backdrop? (Not really.)

Will it drive volatility higher across the market as a whole? (Possibly, if the meme stocks get even wilder and drive heavy losses among short sellers, but this isn't yet happening.)

What does it reveal about the state of society? (No more than we already knew, narratives travel at light speed and separate people into tribes.)

Much like the initial eruption of buying by Robinhood-armed amateur speculators last year, the videogame-style viral action in AMC and the company's unapologetic cultivation of retail traders to raise billions in new equity this year has generated so much hand-wringing and lip-pursing among market observers that it's possibly spread more cautionary sentiment than contagious recklessness.

The apes may be agitated and, at some point, will probably make their targeted stocks treacherously unstable with an excess of hot money. But the market's tortoises are being quite aggressive in their own manner. Meaning that flows into long-term equity funds have been enormous and persistent all year.

More than half a trillion dollars has poured into stock ETFs and mutual funds this year, according to EPFR global, amounting to 3.5% of all the money that had accrued in these portfolios from the dawn of time through Dec. 31, 2020.