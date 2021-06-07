5 things that happened in crypto over the past week

There's never a dull moment in the crypto space ⁠— and this past week was particularly buzzy. From the latest Elon Musk tweets that reportedly impacted bitcoin's price, to the much anticipated 2021 Bitcoin Conference, CNBC Make It went through the events that recently hit headlines and may have impacted your crypto wallet. In case you missed it, here are five things worth knowing.

1. Elon Musk seems to break up with bitcoin

2. The Bitcoin 2021 Conference

The Bitcoin 2021 Conference formally ran from Friday through Saturday in Miami, Florida. But informally, the events surrounding the conference took over the entire week. Over 50,000 people from all over the world attended, with big names like Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey making an appearance. A lot happened at the conference, but here are a few highlights: Max Keiser, a high profile bitcoin holder, cursed Musk's name, shouting "We're not selling! F--- Elon" on stage and later ripped up a $10 bill. Keiser was seemingly reacting to the cryptic tweet Musk posted on Thursday which insinuated that he had broken up with bitcoin.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather was booed off stage after complimenting cryptocurrency ethereummax.

A dogecoin supporter crashed a panel to rip open his suit in front of the audience to reveal the meme-inspired cryptocurrency's logo.

3. El Salvador looks to adopt bitcoin as legal tender

Also at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference on Saturday, El Salvador president Nayib Bukele announced plans to introduce legislation that will make it the world's first sovereign nation to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar. While it hasn't been revealed how this will come to be, CNBC reported that El Salvador has formed a team of bitcoin leaders to help build a new financial ecosystem.

4. Jack Dorsey doubles down on his support of bitcoin

On Friday, Dorsey announced on Twitter that his financial services company Square is "considering" making a hardware wallet for bitcoin. "If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community," he wrote. In addition, Square announced on Saturday that it will partner with blockchain technology provider Blockstream Mining to build a solar-powered bitcoin mining facility. According to a press release by Blockstream Mining, Square committed $5 million to the facility.

5. MicroStrategy is borrowing $400 million to buy more bitcoin