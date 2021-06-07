5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow, S&P 500 stand less than 1% from record closing highs

2. Jeff Bezos to fly next month on first Blue Origin passenger spaceflight

Jeff Bezos will fly on the first passenger flight of his space company Blue Origin. The company plans to launch the mission on July 20, the Amazon billionaire announced Monday. Bezos and his brother Mark will join the winner of a public auction being held for one of the seats. Bidding on the auction stood at $2.8 million before Bezos announced he would be on board. Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX are two of the biggest commercial space companies.

3. Elon Musk says Tesla officially canceled the Model S Plaid Plus

Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, tweeted Sunday that the electric auto maker has canceled the most expensive variant of its flagship sedan, the $150,000 Model S Plaid Plus. Tesla had promised a Plaid Plus version of its new Model S would give drivers 1,100 horsepower, 520 miles of range on a fully charged battery, and zero to 60 mph in less than two seconds. The remaining high-end version of the Model S Plaid at $119,900 was to feature a 390-mile range battery, with 1,020 horsepower, and similar acceleration.

4. AMC shares rose after skyrocketing in a wild trading week

Shares of AMC Entertainment rose 8% in Monday's premarket after in a wild week that saw the stock surge more than 80% despite declines Thursday and Friday. The movie theater chain last week sold additional shares in two tranches, raising some $817 million. CEO Adam Aron told YouTube host and AMC shareholder Trey Collins that the company wants to issue an additional 25 million shares.

The movie theater business, decimated by the Covid pandemic, showed more signs of getting back toward normal. "A Quiet Place Part II," after a stellar opening during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, fell 59% to $19.5 million this past weekend. However, the Paramount sequel has made $88.6 million in the U.S. and Canada. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" from Warner Bros. topped the weekend box office, debuting with a $24 million haul.

5. G-7 reaches global tax reform deal; Yellen talks Biden agenda, rates

