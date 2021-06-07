Apple announces iOS 15 for iPhones with lots of new social features

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the company's annual showcase for its software. Apple reveals the latest version of iOS, its iPhone software, and updates to the software that runs on Apple TV, iPads, Apple Watch and Macs, in an effort to lure the best developers to sink time and investment into building software for Apple's computers.

The bigger question is whether Apple will announce new hardware products. Often, it saves its best launches for the fall, around when new iPhones come out. This year, it released new Mac computers and iPads in the spring. But, sometimes it reveals new computers that run on the latest software. This year, some rumors have suggested it may introduce new MacBook Pro laptops and possibly an update to the AirPods headphones.

We'll have everything Apple announces in the live blog below. The event begins at 1 p.m. Eastern.