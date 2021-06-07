CNBC Pro

Cramer: 'I'm a bit of a crypto bug' as a hedge, but it could fall further

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Share
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he's a "believer in cryptocurrency" but believes it could fall further.

"I've always been a gold bug, but now I'm a bit of a crypto bug just as a hedge," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "I don't swear by it."

Cramer's comments come days after the world's largest bitcoin conference was held in Miami.

During the multiday conference, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced plans to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender, which would make the country the world's first sovereign nation to do so.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProIf you're thinking about investing in bitcoin, consider these risks first
Tanaya Macheel
watch now
VIDEO03:41
CNBC ProShould you invest in Mastercard, Marriott, Amazon or Palantir? Hear what the Halftime traders say
Katie Tsai
CNBC ProBeware these funds you may own with an AMC bubble brewing inside
Jesse Pound
Read More