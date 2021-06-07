Deutsche Bank warns of global 'time bomb' coming due to rising inflation

In this article .BBKA

A customer shops for meat at a Costco store on May 24, 2021 in Novato, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Inflation may look like a problem that will go away, but is more likely to persist and lead to a crisis in the years ahead, according to a warning from Deutsche Bank economists. In a forecast that is well outside the consensus from policymakers and Wall Street, Deutsche issued a dire warning that focusing on stimulus while dismissing inflation fears will prove to be a mistake if not in the near term than in 2023 and beyond. The analysis especially points the finger at the Federal Reserve and its new framework in which it will tolerate higher inflation for the sake of a full and inclusive recovery. The firm contends that the Fed's intention not to tighten policy until inflation shows a sustained rise will have dire impacts. "The consequence of delay will be greater disruption of economic and financial activity than would be otherwise be the case when the Fed does finally act," Deutsche chief economist David Folkerts-Landau and others wrote. "In turn, this could create a significant recession and set off a chain of financial distress around the world, particularly in emerging markets." As part of its approach to inflation, the Fed won't raise interest rates or curtail its asset purchase program until it sees "substantial further progress" toward its inclusive goals. Multiple central bank officials have said they are not near those objectives.

In the meantime, indicators such as the consumer price and personal consumption expenditures price indices are well above the Fed's 2% inflation goal. Policymakers say the current rise in inflation is temporary and will abate once supply disruptions and base effects from the early months of the pandemic crisis wear off. The Deutsche team disagrees, saying that aggressive stimulus and fundamental economic changes will present inflation ahead that the Fed will be ill-prepared to address. "It may take a year longer until 2023 but inflation will re-emerge. And while it is admirable that this

patience is due to the fact that the Fed's priorities are shifting towards social goals, neglecting inflation leaves global economies sitting on a time bomb," Folkerts-Landau said. "The effects could be devastating, particularly for the most vulnerable in society."

Most on the Street see tame inflation