Amazon, Google and Facebook will be hit hard by the G-7 tax deal. Here's how they responded

In this article AAPL

GOOGL

FB

AMZN

This photograph taken on September 28, 2017, shows a smartphone being operated in front of the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon web giants. Damien Meyer | AFP | Getty Images

The world's biggest tech companies are facing a corporate tax avoidance crackdown after the Group of Seven most developed economies agreed a historic deal Saturday. The G-7 backed a U.S. proposal that calls for corporations around the world to pay a minimum 15% tax on profits. The reforms, if finalized, would affect the largest companies in the world with profit margins of at least 10%. Looking ahead, the G-7 hopes to achieve a wider agreement on the new tax proposals next month at a gathering of the expanded G-20 finance ministers. Asked whether Amazon and Facebook would be among the companies targeted by the proposal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she believes they would "qualify by almost any definition." Here's how America's tech giants reacted to the news:

Amazon

Amazon said the agreement "marks a welcome step forward" in efforts to "bring stability to the international tax system." "We hope to see discussions continue to advance with the broader G20 and Inclusive Framework alliance," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC by email. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Inclusive Framework is a group of more than 100 countries and jurisdictions aiming to tackle the use of "gaps and mismatches in tax rules to artificially shift profits to low or no-tax locations where there is little or no economic activity," according to the OECD website.

Facebook

Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president for global affairs, welcomed the G-7 deal and said the social networking giant "has long called for reform of the global tax rules." The agreement is a "significant first step towards certainty for businesses and strengthening public confidence in the global tax system," Clegg tweeted Saturday. "We want the international tax reform process to succeed and recognize this could mean Facebook paying more tax, and in different places."

Google

A spokesperson for Google told Sky News that the company strongly supported the initiative and hoped for a "balanced and durable" agreement. Apple wasn't immediately available for a comment on the G-7 agreement when contacted by CNBC.

The tech tax debate

Tech giants have long been criticized for paying little in taxes despite their size. Amazon and other companies have been accused of avoiding tax by shifting revenue and profits through tax havens or low-tax countries. The companies insist they're doing nothing wrong from a legal standpoint, which is why policymakers are calling for reforms.