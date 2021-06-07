CNBC Pro

JPMorgan's top equity strategist Kolanovic says the next market leg higher is coming soon

After a calm spring, the stock market appears poised to push higher once again, according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

After a dramatic comeback in 2020 and strong start to this year, the equity market has been stuck in neutral in recent weeks. The S&P 500 is trading near a record high, but has been bouncing around the 4,200 level for more than a month.

Kolanovic, who gained a following on Wall Street over the past two years for his timely market calls during the pandemic, said in a note to clients on Monday that the market was positioned for a breakout.

