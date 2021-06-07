Peloton shares can rebound by more than 30% from here, Loop Capital says

Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images
Peloton's recent struggles are overblown, and investors should buy the dip, according to Loop Capital Markets.
The stock took a major step down in May after the company recalled its treadmill products, though the shares have since recovered from the sell-off. Shares have fallen for five straight trading sessions.
Analyst Daniel Adam initiated coverage of the stock on Monday with a buy rating, saying in a note to clients that the recall was weighing on the stock more than it should.