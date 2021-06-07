Peloton shares can rebound by more than 30% from here, Loop Capital says

Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Peloton's recent struggles are overblown, and investors should buy the dip, according to Loop Capital Markets.

The stock took a major step down in May after the company recalled its treadmill products, though the shares have since recovered from the sell-off. Shares have fallen for five straight trading sessions.

Analyst Daniel Adam initiated coverage of the stock on Monday with a buy rating, saying in a note to clients that the recall was weighing on the stock more than it should.