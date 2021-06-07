The price tag to go to space with Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now at $2.8 million

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Alex Wong | Getty Images

Going to space like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos comes with a hefty price tag. Bezos – the richest person in the world – will participate in the first passenger flight his space company, Blue Origin, is making, he announced Monday. The voyage will take place on July 20, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. "I want to go on this flight because it's the thing I've wanted to do all my life," Bezos said in a video posted on social media. His brother, Mark Bezos, will also be on board, according to the video.