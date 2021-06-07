Warren Buffett-backed electric automaker BYD ships 100 cars to Norway

Visitors walk past BYD Tang and other electric vehicles at the carmaker's booth at the Auto Shanghai 2021 show on April 27, 2021.

BEIJING — Chinese automaker BYD announced Monday it shipped off the first batch of vehicles for a planned delivery of 1,500 electric cars to Norway by the end of this year.

The company, which is backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said 100 units of its all-electric Tang SUV shipped Monday from Shanghai, and are set to arrive at dealerships in Norway toward the end of the summer.

The cars are slated to sell for 599,900 Norwegian kroner ($72,418) each, according to BYD. The company said it is working with Scandinavian car distributor, RSA, for deliveries and customer service.