Ark Invest's Cathie Wood: 'The rotation back to growth is probably close at hand'

After a striking rotation to value stocks in 2021, Ark Invest CEO and chief investment officer Cathie Wood said the shift back to growth stocks is coming.

"The rotation back to growth is probably close at hand," Wood said during an Ark Invest webinar on Tuesday.

"The broadening out into value sectors, cyclicals has been pretty dramatic this year. This a real value market, a real vote on the cycle," she said. "The cycle may come into question if we're right about how consumption is going to shift."