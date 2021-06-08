Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; Japan's economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific nudged higher in Tuesday morning trade, as investors reacted to the release of Japan's revised first-quarter gross domestic product figures.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.14% while the Topix index traded about 0.1% higher.

Revised government data released Tuesday showed Japan's economy shrank 3.9% in the first quarter, an improvement from the initial estimate of a 5.1% contraction. The revised gross domestic product compared against economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll for a 4.8% contraction.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi was flat. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.14% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded about 0.1% higher.