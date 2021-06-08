Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt's family sues for records on officer who fatally shot her

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021.

The family of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt is suing to force Washington, D.C., to hand over records revealing the identity of the police officer who fatally shot her during the Jan. 6 invasion.

The family is also demanding access to video footage of the shooting, witness statements and documents gathered during the Metropolitan Police Department's investigation of the incident, according to the lawsuit.

The litigation is separate from a forthcoming lawsuit in which Babbitt's family plans to demand "well above $10 million" from the U.S. Capitol Police, a lawyer for the family told CNBC.

The civil suit, filed last week in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, comes more than a month after the Department of Justice announced it would not pursue criminal charges against the Capitol police officer who fatally shot Babbitt.

Days after that mid-April decision was unveiled, Babbitt's husband Aaron Babbitt filed a request for records from the MPD under the Freedom of Information Act, according to the lawsuit.

But the police department has "failed to comply" with the FOIA request, the lawsuit says, by missing a May 12 deadline to either provide the materials to Aaron Babbitt or notify him that he would not be given access to them.

A spokesman for the MPD declined CNBC's request for a statement, saying that the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Babbitt family lawyer Terrell Roberts said in an email Tuesday that the purpose of the FOIA suit is to uncover the findings of the probe and the shooter's identity.

Roberts also said that a yet-to-be-filed lawsuit, which will demand millions in recovery from losses, "does not hinge on the current FOIA action against DC's police department."

That forthcoming legal action will allege the USCP violated Babbitt's constitutional right against the use of excessive force "and possibly failure to train, discipline and supervise the officer who killed Babbitt," Roberts told CNBC in a previous email.

The lawsuit will seek "an amount well above $10 million" in recovery from losses, he said.