European markets head for lower open ahead of euro zone growth, employment data

European stocks are expected to open lower on Tuesday as investors look ahead to euro zone growth and employment data for the first quarter, and remain focused on concerns over rising inflation.

London's FTSE is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,072, Germany's DAX 33 points lower at 15,657, France's CAC 40 down 2 points at 6,544 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 1 point at 25,784, according to IG.

Investors in Europe on Tuesday will be keeping an eye on data releases including revised euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) and employment figures for the first quarter.

Globally, investors around the world remain focused on the release of key U.S. inflation data on Thursday. In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% from the previous year, the fastest increase since 2008. Economists are expecting the CPI to have risen 4.7% in May from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones.

If Thursday's data shows prices continuing to rise in May, traders fear that could cause the Federal Reserve to step back from its loose policies.