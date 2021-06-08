Student loan forgiveness remains on the table, experts say

Student loan borrowers looking for promising signs that their debt will be forgiven have come up short of late.

President Joe Biden didn't include any debt cancellation in his budget request to Congress. Loan forgiveness was also absent from the president's plans to rebuild the country's infrastructure and his agenda to deliver relief to middle-class families, which included a national paid leave policy and subsidized childcare.

Recent remarks by the president haven't been too encouraging, either. In an interview with columnist David Brooks of The New York Times in May, Biden said: "The idea that you go to Penn and you're paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don't agree." And at a CNN town hall in February, Biden said that it didn't make sense to cancel the loans "for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn."

More from Invest in You:

Start-ups boomed during Covid. How some entrepreneurs found a niche

Shoe company Birdies soared during pandemic and learned a hard lesson

Here's how small businesses pivoted to survive during pandemic

Still, experts say that student debt forgiveness remains on the table.

"There is certainly a chance," said Andre M. Perry, senior fellow with the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program.

"Schumer and Warren make a formidable pair," he added, referring to Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. "In addition, civil rights groups like the NAACP are mobilizing."

Perry is referring to Warren's and Schumer's repeated calls on the president to cancel $50,000 in student debt for all borrowers, as well as the NAACP President Derrick Johnson's recent criticism of Biden for not prioritizing loan forgiveness.

The president is also being lobbied by some 400 other organizations, including the ACLU and the American Federation of Teachers. Public pressure is mounting, too: More than 1 million people have signed a Change.org petition calling on Biden to cancel student loans. Polling, meanwhile, shows that two-thirds of Americans support some version of debt cancellation.