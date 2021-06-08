Reddit and global news sites including FT, New York Times and Bloomberg experience outage

Reddit and global news websites including the FT, New York Times and Bloomberg experienced a major outage Tuesday morning, with some users unable to access the sites.

Some visitors to the websites in both the U.K. and U.S. received the error message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable."

The first reports of the outage started around 6 a.m. ET, but sites were mostly back online for users by around 7 a.m. ET. However a number of sites, including U.K. government website gov.uk and the New York Times were experiencing slow loading times and graphics issues.

U.S. cloud computing services provider Fastly said on its website at 5:58 a.m. ET that it was investigating a technical issue. At 6:44 a.m. ET, Fastly said the issue had been identified and "a fix is being implemented."