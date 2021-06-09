4 million people quit their jobs in April, sparked by confidence they can find better work

The tight labor market is giving workers renewed confidence in their ability to find a better job, and they're quitting at record rates.

Some 4 million people quit their jobs in April, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary released this week, with the largest exits happening in retail trade; professional and business services; and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Workers most likely to quit live in the South, Midwest and West regions.

"Job seekers have a strong hand in the labor market," says Nick Bunker, an economist with the jobs site Indeed. Across the country, employers are staffing up to prepare for renewed summer activity as vaccination rates increase and Covid-19 case rates go down.

As a result, there's lots of opportunity for job seekers — a record 9.3 million job openings in April — where workers have the upper hand to negotiate for higher pay, more consistent hours or better accommodations. Some workers may realize their current job, or one they picked up during the unemployment crisis, is no longer a good fit, and they're able to move on to something better, Bunker adds.

According to the Labor Department, the largest increases of job openings came in accommodation and food services; other services (ranging from machinery repair to personal care services); and durable goods manufacturing. And according to an Indeed analysis of recent job postings, employers are increasingly hiring for HR jobs to help fill other roles in their company.

Job openings decreased in educational services, and in mining and logging.