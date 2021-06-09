Chinese factories worried about profits face a record gap between rising production costs and selling prices

Employees work at a factory producing trucks in Zhangjiakou in China's northern Hebei province on June 9, 2021.

BEIJING — Chinese factories are facing the largest gap on record between the speed at which producer prices and consumer prices are climbing.

Selling prices to private consumers are holding fairly steady, while production costs are soaring. That cuts into how much money manufacturers can make.

China's producer price index rose 9% in May from a year ago — the fastest since 2008 — as commodity prices surged, while the consumer price index climbed 1.3%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.