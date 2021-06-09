CNBC Pro

Raymond James gives Coinbase its first sell rating on Wall Street, citing competition concern

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Coinbase may be one of the leading trading platforms in a new asset class, but it will face the same struggles as traditional brokerage firms, according to Raymond James.

Analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy initiated coverage of the crypto exchange with an underperform rating, making him the only major analyst with a sell-equivalent rating on the stock, according to FactSet.

O'Shaugnessy said in a note to clients on Wednesday that strong competition for Coinbase is inevitable and will hold down the stock.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Colgate-Palmolive, says reopening rotation has made stock cheap
Jesse Pound39 min ago
CNBC ProStifel downgrades Wendy's, citing Reddit-fueled spike that pushed stock past 12-month price target
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman and Morgan Stanley have been big winners this year. Jefferies says keeps buying
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More