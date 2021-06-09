Bitcoin or gold? Top strategist David Roche outlines his play for hedging against inflation

With fears around inflation dominating the market this week, investors are no doubt asking where to park their cash to protect themselves from a potential reduction in the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar.

While gold is often touted as a way to hedge against inflation, history suggests otherwise, with the precious metal actually yielding a negative return for investors during some of the highest recent inflationary periods in the U.S.

More recently, some investors have suggested bitcoin as an alternative store of value for investors, arguing its scarcity makes it a strong candidate for a kind of "digital gold."

Veteran investment strategist David Roche thinks rising inflation is a real risk for markets, and outlined how he thinks investors should play the trend.