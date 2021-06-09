Emma Coronel, wife of drug lord El Chapo, will plead guilty to helping him run Mexican Sinaloa cartel

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, arrives at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, February 4, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The wife of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of helping her husband run his Mexican cartel, court documents revealed Wednesday.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, is set to enter her guilty plea Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Coronel, a former beauty queen, is accused of conspiracy to distribute narcotics through the Sinaloa cartel that her now-incarcerated husband ran for years.

She also is charged with helping Guzman escape from a Mexican prison in 2014.

Coronel, who has two twin daughters with Guzman, was arrested in February at Dulles Airport in Virginia, near Washington.