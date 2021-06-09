European stocks head for mixed open as global markets gear up for U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday, as investors prepare for the next reading of U.S. inflation due Thursday.

London's FTSE is seen opening 6 points lower at 7,092, Germany's DAX 9 points higher at 15,660, France's CAC 40 up 12 points at 6,568 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 77 points at 25,860, according to IG.

The lackluster open for European markets reflects cautious sentiment ahead of the latest inflation data from the U.S., which could lead the Federal Reserve to taper asset purchases sooner rather than later.

The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. In April, the CPI increased 4.2% on an annual basis, the fastest rise since 2008.

The Fed has previously contended that higher price pressures are just temporary as the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic-induced recession.