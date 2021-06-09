If you're thinking of riding the next meme stock mania, be sure to sell in about 2 weeks

The meme-stock phenomenon, in which Reddit traders have been piling into one stock after another, shows no signs of slowing down. But even if the trend is here to stay, the length of each individual stock's run can be fleeting, a CNBC analysis of market data shows.

On average, Reddit stocks' runs lasted nine trading days from the start to their first big drop during the initial frenzy in January, though durations varied and some experienced significant volatility even before finally cratering.